Photo 3051
Winter Time
Here is a winter landscape shot in Edmonton. We had another snowfall and the cold weather is still hanging around
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
landscape
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Lovely virgin white on this open land.
January 18th, 2020
