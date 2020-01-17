Previous
Next
Winter Time by bkbinthecity
Photo 3051

Winter Time

Here is a winter landscape shot in Edmonton. We had another snowfall and the cold weather is still hanging around
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Lovely virgin white on this open land.
January 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise