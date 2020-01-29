Previous
Beautiful Window by bkbinthecity
Beautiful Window

Walking around the Legislative Building l spotted this stained glass window. I don't recall ever seeing this before and l knew l needed to get a picture of it
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Carla Smith
Beautiful! I love the bright colors.
January 30th, 2020  
