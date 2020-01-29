Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3063
Beautiful Window
Walking around the Legislative Building l spotted this stained glass window. I don't recall ever seeing this before and l knew l needed to get a picture of it
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3063
photos
334
followers
403
following
839% complete
View this month »
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
25th January 2020 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
glass
,
architecture
,
stained
Carla Smith
Beautiful! I love the bright colors.
January 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close