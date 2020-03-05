Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3099
A Century Later
Yesterday l posted a picture of an archive photo. Today l drove to the very spot that picture would have been taken. Here is what the skyline looks like now nearly a century later
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3099
photos
329
followers
384
following
849% complete
View this month »
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
5th March 2020 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lights
,
city
,
architecture
,
building
,
skyline
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Very cool comparison! History tales!
March 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close