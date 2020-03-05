Previous
A Century Later by bkbinthecity
Photo 3099

A Century Later

Yesterday l posted a picture of an archive photo. Today l drove to the very spot that picture would have been taken. Here is what the skyline looks like now nearly a century later
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
849% complete

Domenico Dodaro ace
Very cool comparison! History tales!
March 6th, 2020  
