Dutch Deli by bkbinthecity
Photo 3101

Dutch Deli

Today was quite cold and there was a snowfall warning in effect for Edmonton. As a result my only picture was taken when we went to Dutch Delicious Bakery to pick up a few items
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
849% complete

Photo Details

Dustyloup
Looks so inviting!
March 8th, 2020  
