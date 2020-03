Very Proud

This is a picture that my cousin took. Her husband is a firefighter in Modesto CA. Yesterday he took part in the LLS Firefighter Stairclimb. For those of you who are not familiar with this . It is a fundraiser for finding a cure for Leukemia and Lymphoma.

The firefighters climb 70 flights of stairs in full gear which is 50 lbs of equipment .

Gerald is on the far right. He is 60 years of age. This is his second year doing this