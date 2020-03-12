Sign up
Photo 3106
Around The Home
I have decided to share a few pics taken in our apartment. Here are a couple of unique lights that sit on top of a storage unit in our living room.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
M. Brutus
ace
Nice still life.
March 13th, 2020
