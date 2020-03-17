Previous
Next
A Walk In The Woods by bkbinthecity
Photo 3111

A Walk In The Woods

Well with so many things shutting down it is good to know that the parks are still open and therefore it is worth taking time to get out and enjoy the outdoors
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
The cut of the trunk looks like a screaming face ! 😱
March 18th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely capture!
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise