Photo 3111
A Walk In The Woods
Well with so many things shutting down it is good to know that the parks are still open and therefore it is worth taking time to get out and enjoy the outdoors
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
trees
landscape
parks
Corinne
ace
The cut of the trunk looks like a screaming face ! 😱
March 18th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely capture!
March 18th, 2020
