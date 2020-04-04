Previous
Inspiration Week.....A Beautiful Warm Day by bkbinthecity
Inspiration Week.....A Beautiful Warm Day

Today my post was inspired by Michelle @bigmxx. The other day she commented that my snowstorm pic made her feel cold. So Michelle l trust this warms you up . This was taken last summer
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
What a lovely day to go for a walk, love all the green.
Lovely shot!
A lovely shot - so inviting to go for a walk !
