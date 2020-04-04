Sign up
Photo 3129
Inspiration Week.....A Beautiful Warm Day
Today my post was inspired by Michelle
@bigmxx
. The other day she commented that my snowstorm pic made her feel cold. So Michelle l trust this warms you up . This was taken last summer
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
3
0
Tags
downtown
,
landscape
,
city
,
skyline
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
What a lovely day to go for a walk, love all the green.
April 4th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely shot!
April 4th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - so inviting to go for a walk !
April 4th, 2020
