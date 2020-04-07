Sign up
Photo 3132
A Couple Of Wooly Little Fellas
Another shot from the Muttart Conservatory. This was the first time I had ever seen this type of cactus
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3132
photos
337
followers
393
following
858% complete
View this month »
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cactus
,
landscape
,
conservatory
,
edmonton
arthur clark
cacti are lovely when in flower.
April 7th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty cactus.
April 7th, 2020
