A Couple Of Wooly Little Fellas by bkbinthecity
Photo 3132

A Couple Of Wooly Little Fellas

Another shot from the Muttart Conservatory. This was the first time I had ever seen this type of cactus
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
arthur clark
cacti are lovely when in flower.
April 7th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty cactus.
April 7th, 2020  
