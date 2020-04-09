Sign up
Caught In The Act
Today we were out for a drive when Melody spotted these two Canadian Geese. She managed to capture this shot as we drove past them
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
365
SM-A505W
Taken
9th April 2020 3:47pm
birds
geese
canadian
