Stay Close By by bkbinthecity
Stay Close By

When we were out for a drive Melody suddenly spotted these two in someone's front yard. I had to stop and take a shot of these two
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Batya
funny
May 1st, 2020  
