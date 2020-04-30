Sign up
Photo 3155
Stay Close By
When we were out for a drive Melody suddenly spotted these two in someone's front yard. I had to stop and take a shot of these two
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
6
1
365
SM-A505W
24th April 2020 4:00pm
Tags
animal
,
art
,
sculpture
,
bears
Batya
funny
May 1st, 2020
