Reflections by bkbinthecity
Photo 3161

Reflections

Here is a shot taken on the University of Alberta campus. This reflection is in the wall of the Earth Sciences Building
6th May 2020 6th May 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
866% complete

Jacqueline ace
Super reflections!!
May 7th, 2020  
