Photo 3167
The Fountain.
Here is another old shot from the Hotel Macdonald. A look at the garden area in the back of the hotel
12th May 2020
12th May 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
landscape
fountain
garden
Ron
ace
I really like the perspective you chose for this shot.
May 13th, 2020
