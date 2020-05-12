Previous
The Fountain. by bkbinthecity
Photo 3167

The Fountain.

Here is another old shot from the Hotel Macdonald. A look at the garden area in the back of the hotel
12th May 2020

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
867% complete

Ron ace
I really like the perspective you chose for this shot.
May 13th, 2020  
