Photo 3172
A Very Green Valley
To we made our way to the Victoria Promenade which overlooks the river valley. The recent rain we have been having has turned the valley very green
17th May 2020
17th May 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
canada
river
landscape
valley
alberta
edmonton
Batya
wow
May 18th, 2020
