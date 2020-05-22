Sign up
Photo 3177
Still Very Quiet
The Victoria Promenade is usually full of people. However, these days even on a nice day it is quite quiet
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
17th May 2020 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walkway
,
promenade
