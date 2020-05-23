Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3178
Among The Trees
Today l went for a walk around the Legislative Grounds. Hidden among the trees is this Totem Pole. It was a gift from the Province of British Columbia back in 1971. It commemorated the 100th anniversary of British Columbia entering Confederation
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3178
photos
327
followers
391
following
870% complete
View this month »
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
23rd May 2020 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pole
,
totem
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close