Among The Trees by bkbinthecity
Photo 3178

Among The Trees

Today l went for a walk around the Legislative Grounds. Hidden among the trees is this Totem Pole. It was a gift from the Province of British Columbia back in 1971. It commemorated the 100th anniversary of British Columbia entering Confederation
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
870% complete

