Photo 3185
In Full Bloom
We stopped by Government House and l took a few pictures of the Grounds. I loved this tree in full bloom
30th May 2020
30th May 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
tree
spring
bloom
landscape
Jay
Amazing contrast of color! Beautiful!
May 31st, 2020
Wyomingsister
What a lovely location and a beautiful photo!
May 31st, 2020
