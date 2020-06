The River

It's Tuesday morning. I am posting my Monday picture which is a filler. I woke up yesterday with severe swelling on the right side of my face. Apparently another case of Bells Palsy. I had this March 2019 from which l fully recovered.

I am on a number of medications. As a result l will be using some fillers for a little while.

This shot is of the river flowing through Terwilliger Park on far southside of Edmonton