A Great Day

Today was a great day. Melody and I saw my Mom for the first time since the beginning of March.

Mom lives in a longterm care home. All of these homes have been in complete lockdown since the pandemic hit Alberta.

This meant she has been in the home everyday with no visitors allowed. So it has been communicating by phone only

Recently the home has set up window visits. So we can book a time where we sit outside the front window with Mom on the inside. We had 15 minutes to talk with each other but we actually able to see each other.

Thankfully Mom is doing great through all of this. I am also doing much better myself