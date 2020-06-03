Previous
Today was a great day. Melody and I saw my Mom for the first time since the beginning of March.
Mom lives in a longterm care home. All of these homes have been in complete lockdown since the pandemic hit Alberta.
This meant she has been in the home everyday with no visitors allowed. So it has been communicating by phone only
Recently the home has set up window visits. So we can book a time where we sit outside the front window with Mom on the inside. We had 15 minutes to talk with each other but we actually able to see each other.
Thankfully Mom is doing great through all of this. I am also doing much better myself
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Photo Details

Ingrid
What a great collage! And I love the first picture! Your mom looks well and so happy!
June 4th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
What a great collage of happy! The smiles say it all! So happy for you all!
June 4th, 2020  
Ron ace
Ah, that's just great! The joy is plainly evident. Happy for you, Melody, and your mom!
June 4th, 2020  
