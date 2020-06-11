The French District

Today l did a walking tour of the Oliver Neighborhood just west of downtown. It is known as The Edmonton's original French District.

Located here is Edmonton's oldest church. St.Joachim had its start in 1854 inside of Ft. Edmonton. In 1876 they moved out of the fort.

A wooden structure was erected on this site and was used until the new building was built 1898-89.

Located next door is the Oblate Provincial House. This building replaced the original Rectory. It was built in 1935.

Feel free to join me on this tour. Now let's head south to Grandin School.