After The Rain

Today was Canada Day. Because of Cobid 19 all the usual celebrations were canceled . As well it was raining most of the day.

We went to drop something off at a friend's home and on the way back l stopped off at a local park. The rain had stopped briefly so l decided to take a few pictures.

As l parked our jeep l noticed some flowers and took a couple of pictures. Here is just one of them.