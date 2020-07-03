Previous
One Hundred Years Old by bkbinthecity
One Hundred Years Old

This tree was planted here when this site was a farm. The Holowach Family planted it and it has flourished over the years and has been preserved by the city
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
PhylM-S ace
What a fantastic tree! Wow that IS amazing!
July 4th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
What a great tree!!!
July 4th, 2020  
