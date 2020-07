America The Beautiful

Today being Independence Day in the United States l decided to create a collage of pictures l took over the years from trips we made to America.

Starting at the top left and working clockwise we have

1. Danish Mill Kenmare ND

2. Gem Theatre Kansas City MO

3. Mormon Temple Salt Lake City UT

4. Grays River Covered Bridge Grays River WA

5. Pittock Mansion Portland OR

6. Idaho State University Dillon ID

(one of the buildings on campus)

Happy Birthday America