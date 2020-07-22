Sign up
Photo 3238
Abandoned
Continuing with our drive in the country. We came across this abandoned truck or at least what is left of it
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
country
truck
abandoned
vehicle
Jay
Love this rural scene!
July 23rd, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Great find!
July 23rd, 2020
Jenn
Amazing find!
July 23rd, 2020
