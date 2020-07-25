Sign up
Photo 3241
Down By The Riverside
Well it may not be a river but Melody took a shot of this little stream as we made our way along the country road.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
water
,
country
,
landscape
,
stream
Diana
ace
Beautiful, love the grasses and flowers in the foreground.
July 26th, 2020
