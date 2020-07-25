Previous
Down By The Riverside by bkbinthecity
Down By The Riverside

Well it may not be a river but Melody took a shot of this little stream as we made our way along the country road.
25th July 2020

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Diana ace
Beautiful, love the grasses and flowers in the foreground.
July 26th, 2020  
