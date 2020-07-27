Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3243
Back In The City
After a few days of pics from a drive in the country I am back in the city. He is a shot taken at McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3243
photos
327
followers
398
following
888% complete
View this month »
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
20th July 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
cityscape
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close