The Family Farm by bkbinthecity
The Family Farm

It has been very hot here so I have not been to active outside. Today we did have a visit with my Mom which was very nice.
Here is another shot from our country drive.
29th July 2020

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice wide open spaces
July 30th, 2020  
