Green And Gold by bkbinthecity
Photo 3284

Green And Gold

Driving around became across this old home. I think it was the colors that caught my attention
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

bep
What a lovely house. I like the colours.
September 7th, 2020  
