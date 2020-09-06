Sign up
Photo 3284
Green And Gold
Driving around became across this old home. I think it was the colors that caught my attention
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3284
photos
322
followers
396
following
Tags
house
,
architecture
,
building
bep
What a lovely house. I like the colours.
September 7th, 2020
