Who You Going To Call...... by bkbinthecity
Who You Going To Call......

Curiosity Inc.
Driving past the General Merchant store we found the other we saw their company vehicle parked out front.
I knew I had to stop and take a picture
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Jenn ace
Amazing find!
September 11th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! what a car !! I would have stopped and taken a photo too !!!
September 11th, 2020  
