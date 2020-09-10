Sign up
Photo 3288
Who You Going To Call......
Curiosity Inc.
Driving past the General Merchant store we found the other we saw their company vehicle parked out front.
I knew I had to stop and take a picture
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3288
photos
321
followers
398
following
900% complete
View this month »
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
10th September 2020 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
ambulance
,
vehicle
Jenn
ace
Amazing find!
September 11th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! what a car !! I would have stopped and taken a photo too !!!
September 11th, 2020
