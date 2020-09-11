Sign up
Photo 3289
Something Refreshing
One more pic from the General Merchant store. Here is a sign on the side of the building
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
10th September 2020 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
advertising
,
building
