School Days

This past week schools opened here in Alberta. I decided it would be a great time to post one of the old school buildings that still stands here in the city.

This is the Donald Ross School located in the Rossdale neighborhood. It was opened in 1913.

The main floor had two classrooms, an assembly area and the Principal's Office. The second floor had three classrooms, a staff room and an infirmary.

It is no longer used as a school. It is used today for an aboriginal artist's group