Ross Flats

Just down the street from the Donald Ross School from yesterday's post are the Ross Flats.

This building was built 1911-12 as apartments in a rapidly growing city. In 1925 the building was purchased by the Salvation Army and became the Grace Hospital for Children. In 1942 it became a stopping point for American soldiers passing through Edmonton during WW II.

Later it resorted back to its original life as apartments. Which is what it still is to this day