Photo 3292
The Newest Family Member
We would like to introduce our newest Great Niece. She was born yesterday morning at 4:00 AM. Amelia Grace weighed in just over 8lbs and is a tall girl at 23 inches.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
4
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
family
,
baby
,
newborn
Harry J Benson
ace
Welcome Amelia.
September 15th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
aww sweet, congratulations.
September 15th, 2020
KWind
ace
Beautiful! Love her blanket!
September 15th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
So adorable! Congratulations.
September 15th, 2020
