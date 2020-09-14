Previous
The Newest Family Member by bkbinthecity
Photo 3292

The Newest Family Member

We would like to introduce our newest Great Niece. She was born yesterday morning at 4:00 AM. Amelia Grace weighed in just over 8lbs and is a tall girl at 23 inches.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Welcome Amelia.
September 15th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
aww sweet, congratulations.
September 15th, 2020  
KWind ace
Beautiful! Love her blanket!
September 15th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
So adorable! Congratulations.
September 15th, 2020  
