Autumn In The Valley by bkbinthecity
Photo 3293

Autumn In The Valley

We are a week away from the first day of Autumn but the leaves are beginning to change colours. I went for a walk today and took this shot of our river valley
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
902% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene.
September 16th, 2020  
