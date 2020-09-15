Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3293
Autumn In The Valley
We are a week away from the first day of Autumn but the leaves are beginning to change colours. I went for a walk today and took this shot of our river valley
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3293
photos
325
followers
403
following
902% complete
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
15th September 2020 3:17pm
Tags
colours
,
landscape
,
autumn
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene.
September 16th, 2020
