One Building Four Murals by bkbinthecity
Photo 3294

One Building Four Murals

Today we drove past a park I have never seen before and discovered a building that had a mural on each wall. So here they are for your viewing pleasure
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
902% complete

Domenico Dodaro ace
It’s cool, discovering new places in the place where you live. I love getting lost in my city.
September 17th, 2020  
