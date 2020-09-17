Previous
Next
Totem Pole by bkbinthecity
Photo 3295

Totem Pole

We made a stop at Government House. It is a great place to take pictures. This totem pole came from the coast of British Columbia.
It was built in honour of the 1983 World University Games held here in Edmonton. It stands 32 feet tall
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
902% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise