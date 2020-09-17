Sign up
Photo 3295
Totem Pole
We made a stop at Government House. It is a great place to take pictures. This totem pole came from the coast of British Columbia.
It was built in honour of the 1983 World University Games held here in Edmonton. It stands 32 feet tall
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
