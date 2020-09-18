Previous
Down By The River by bkbinthecity
Photo 3296

Down By The River

Today we went to Terwilliger Park in the southwest part of the city. It is a huge park with many trails. On one of those trails it led me to the river
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rob Z ace
That combination of tones is lovely.
September 19th, 2020  
