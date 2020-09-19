Previous
Celebration by bkbinthecity
Photo 3297

Celebration

Melody's brother is visiting this weekend. Today we went to Dutch Delicious Bakery because they were celebrating their 14th Anniversary in business
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
903% complete

Lin ace
Nice collage
September 20th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Nice collage.............hope they got a few more people out!
September 20th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh I know they had some great bakery items.
September 20th, 2020  
Diane Owens ace
How nice!
September 20th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Nice to have family visit! Great shots and collage.
September 20th, 2020  
