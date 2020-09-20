Previous
Autumn Landscape by bkbinthecity
Autumn Landscape

Today I decided to post a few more pics from my walk at Terwilliger Park
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
amyK ace
Nice collage; like those pops of fall color.
September 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful shots and collage! I like the shapes!
September 21st, 2020  
