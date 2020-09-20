Sign up
Photo 3298
Autumn Landscape
Today I decided to post a few more pics from my walk at Terwilliger Park
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
landscape
,
autumn
,
season
amyK
ace
Nice collage; like those pops of fall color.
September 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful shots and collage! I like the shapes!
September 21st, 2020
