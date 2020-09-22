Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3300
First Day Of Autumn
Today is was the first day of Autumn and the weather was wonderful. I made my way down to Whitemud Park. Had a great hike and took a lot of pictures.
Like many of our parks in Edmonton they are right in the river valley
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3300
photos
326
followers
403
following
904% complete
View this month »
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
22nd September 2020 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
autumn
PhylM-S
ace
Lovely
September 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close