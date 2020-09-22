Previous
Next
First Day Of Autumn by bkbinthecity
Photo 3300

First Day Of Autumn

Today is was the first day of Autumn and the weather was wonderful. I made my way down to Whitemud Park. Had a great hike and took a lot of pictures.
Like many of our parks in Edmonton they are right in the river valley
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Lovely
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise