Going For A Ride by bkbinthecity
Going For A Ride

Whitemud Park is located next to the Whitemud Equestrian Center.
As l was walking down the road this group riding horses came along. It was totally unexpected but made for a great shot
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Faye Turner
Nicely captured
September 24th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
Looks like fun.
September 24th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful capture! I imagine the children enjoy it a lot. =)
September 24th, 2020  
