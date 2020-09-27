Sign up
Photo 3305
Group Selfie
Yesterday we had a photo shoot. Towards the end Melody wanted to do a selfie with the three of us . I held out my camera to take a picture while Summer used her camera to take our picture
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
group
,
selfie
Anne Pancella
ace
Happy group. Even the photographer seems to be smiling.
September 28th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Love this! So sweet and so fun!
September 28th, 2020
