Previous
Next
Group Selfie by bkbinthecity
Photo 3305

Group Selfie

Yesterday we had a photo shoot. Towards the end Melody wanted to do a selfie with the three of us . I held out my camera to take a picture while Summer used her camera to take our picture
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne Pancella ace
Happy group. Even the photographer seems to be smiling.
September 28th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Love this! So sweet and so fun!
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise