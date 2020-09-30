Postcards Day 3

Continuing with my posts leading up to World Post Day tomorrow. Starting with the top left and working clockwise.



1. I purchased this postcard on a trip to Seattle with my younger brother in 1981. It is part of a collection the early days of Seattle's history. This one is ca. 1918 showing the Smith Tower, the Frye Hotel and the King County Court House.



2. I purchased this postcard at Disneyland on a trip that Melody and l took to California in 1989.



3. This was a postcard that Melody's parents sent us while they were on a trip to Holland in 1987



4. This postcard was sent to me from Hong Kong a few years back. I am part of something called Post Crossings which has people from around the world exchanging postcards