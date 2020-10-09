Front Page Story

I was going through some boxes when I came across this photo.

It dates back to 1990. Melody and l were attending Northwest Bible College at the time.

Our class was performing a children's musical entitled The Amazing Book.

In April we travelled to England to perform the musical in schools and a couple of churches.

We went to Congleton and Widnes.

This picture was in Congleton and appeared on the front page of the local paper

We tried our best to put on smiling faces but prior to being in England we had been in New York for a week and this was taken after we had left New York had a lay over in Amsterdam before arriving in London.

We then took a bus to Congleton . Our hosts arranged for the picture to be taken before we had a chance to get any sleep.

Despite that we had a great time in England and this picture brought back a lot of wonderful memories





