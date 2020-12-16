Sign up
Photo 3385
The Man Himself
Located in the Square is this statue of Sir Winston Churchill. When the Square was built the city chose to name it after the British Prime Minister. When it was built the daughter of Churchill came here to unveil the statue
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
art
,
statue
,
churchill
