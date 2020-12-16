Previous
The Man Himself by bkbinthecity
Photo 3385

The Man Himself

Located in the Square is this statue of Sir Winston Churchill. When the Square was built the city chose to name it after the British Prime Minister. When it was built the daughter of Churchill came here to unveil the statue
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

bkb in the city

