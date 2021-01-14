Sign up
Photo 3414
Warsaw
Friends of ours gave us this print as a Christmas gift. It is a scene from Warsaw, Poland. Our friends are both from Poland
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana
ace
What a beautiful gift.
January 15th, 2021
