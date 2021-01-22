Sign up
Modern Art
Modern Art
Edmonton's Art District is located in the heart of downtown. This is the Art Gallery of Alberta which opened in January of 2010
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
art
architecture
building
gallery
Wylie
ace
Looks like an interesting place to spend time
January 23rd, 2021
Babs
ace
What an unusual building
January 23rd, 2021
