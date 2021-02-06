Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3442
The Deep Freeze
Today I attended the annual Deep Freeze Winter Festival. It certainly lived up to its name as the temperature dropped down to -23 C
Here are a lovely trio of ice sculptures.
Over the next few days I will post a few more pictures from the Festival
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3442
photos
368
followers
464
following
943% complete
View this month »
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
6th February 2021 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
festival
,
sculpture
Wyomingsister
Brave soul to venture out but well worth it to see these creations!! 🥶
February 7th, 2021
Ingrid
That is so cool!
February 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close