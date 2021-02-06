Previous
The Deep Freeze by bkbinthecity
Photo 3442

The Deep Freeze

Today I attended the annual Deep Freeze Winter Festival. It certainly lived up to its name as the temperature dropped down to -23 C
Here are a lovely trio of ice sculptures.
Over the next few days I will post a few more pictures from the Festival
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Wyomingsister
Brave soul to venture out but well worth it to see these creations!! 🥶
February 7th, 2021  
Ingrid
That is so cool!
February 7th, 2021  
