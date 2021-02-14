Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3450
Working On The Sculpture
While walking through the park l came across some people working on one of many snow sculptures
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3450
photos
371
followers
466
following
945% complete
View this month »
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
13th February 2021 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
festival
,
sculpture
Pat Knowles
ace
So artistic....quite a skill.
February 14th, 2021
Kathie
Very cool....no pun intended. This looks like a snow sculpture or is it ice?
February 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close