Done by bkbinthecity
Photo 3451

Done

This sculpture is not the same as yesterday. This one was already completed. I decided to share it with everyone
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
945% complete

moni kozi
Wonderful art!
February 16th, 2021  
Kat
Brilliant!
February 16th, 2021  
Babs ace
Fabulous artwork.
February 16th, 2021  
