Discuss
Photo 3451
This sculpture is not the same as yesterday. This one was already completed. I decided to share it with everyone
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
festival
,
sculpture
moni kozi
Wonderful art!
February 16th, 2021
Kat
Brilliant!
February 16th, 2021
Babs
ace
Fabulous artwork.
February 16th, 2021
